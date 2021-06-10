Magic Arena: Professional Player Gives Tips to Evolve In The Game

Magic Arena, the digital version of the popular card game: Magic: The Gathering (MTG) has been a hit since it was released in September 2020. With a simple interface and very strategic gameplay, the game quickly became a craze on PC and in mobile versions for iOS and Android.

And to help those who want to evolve in matches and look for a place in the competitive scenario, the professional Brazilian MTG player and finalist in the Player Tours Finals 2020, Patrick dos Santos Fernandes, listed a series of tips from how to build a balanced deck, to conquering more and more benefits in the game.

“For new players or even those who are returning to play Magic, it is essential to pay close attention to the ‘Challenge of Colors’, as the cards won at this moment can be part of the player’s deck. Furthermore, it is an important step to decide which color it suits your personality and your way of playing more,” says Patrick. “At the beginning of the game there aren’t many cards available to each player, so a tip is to use the codes available on the MTG Arena WordPress blog to unlock items and increase your collection.”

On how to improve the deck and learn how to count it, Patrick highlights the “Draft” gameplay dynamic, which can be explored weekly with various MTG collections. “In this format, the player sets up a table with seven other people. Each one opens a booster pack from the Draft game mode collection, chooses a card, passes the rest on, and repeats this process until each one has 45 cards. The goal is build a deck with at least 40 cards, relying on basic lands.

In the Draft, the player keeps all the cards received and plays for prize in more boosters and gems, so it is the most profitable for someone who is starting or doesn’t have the most recent cards.”

In order to have a strong and balanced deck, a good leveling between land, creature, magic, spells, and healing cards is important. According to Patrick, “having lower cost creatures to defend yourself early in the game and higher cost creatures to rival your opponent’s strongest cards throughout the game is very important.”

In addition, the player must be aware of the amount of colors in his deck, especially in the draft format. “In my opinion, two colors is ideal, as this will make it easier for you to be able to play your cards on the correct turn. The more colors you add to your deck, the more difficult it will be to get the land of a specific color, especially in the first few game shifts,” says Patrick.

Patrick warns of some cards that can have a reverse effect on players’ strategy. “A card that destroys target land, for example, doesn’t impact the battlefield, causing you to lose your turn without changing your position much in the game. Since those that make all creatures get +2/+0 up to end of turn should only work for who is winning, and generally does not represent any advantage to those who are behind.

Finally, it is worth highlighting the cards that destroy the target enchantment, which is a type of spell that can be stuck in the player’s hand for a long time, since it is not possible to know when the opponent will use an enchantment or even if it has a card like that in your deck”,

To complete, Patrick highlights the importance of manas in the game, and warns that the ideal is to keep a number between 16 and 18 lands per deck to be able to summon creatures or perform spells. In the MTG universe, there are cards that can generate more than one color of mana, and thus facilitate strategy.

And you, what did you think of the tips? Do you have anything to add? Tell us here in the comments!