Magic And Capcom Present A Limited Edition Of Cards Inspired By Street Fighter II

Capcom: Wizards of the Coast joins forces with Capcom to offer the limited edition Magic: The Gathering Secret Lair x Street Fighter 8-card set. Wizards of the Coast and Capcom present a new exclusive set of cards on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of the Street Fighter fighting video game saga under the name Magic: The Gathering Secret Lair x Street Fighter, a collection of 8 limited edition cards as crossover with the well-known board game. The announcement coincides with the official presentation of Street Fighter 6, the next installment in the Capcom franchise.

New limited Magic set based on Street Fighter

Thus, this collection is based on the eight playable characters of Street Fighter II and is committed to offering fans up to 8 unique illustrations that show one of the special powers of each of them. From Ryu’s mythical Hadoken to Chun-Li’s frenetic kicks, through Guile’s sonic boom or Ken’s Shoryuken, among others.

“Street Fighter and Magic: The Gathering come from very different genres, but both have brought incredible characters, rich gameplay, and social connections to our fans for decades,” said Mark Heggen, Product Architect, Wizards of the Coast. “We are lifelong Street Fighter fans, and this collaboration has been a dream come true. Now, if you’ll excuse me, I have to retune my unstoppable Blanka deck.”

Magic: The Gathering Secret Lair x Street Fighter will be available on July 29, 2022 in both traditional foil ($54.99) and non-foil ($44.99) versions. The other drops are available in traditional foil (€44.99) and non-foil (€34.99) versions.

In addition to this special Street Fighter set, Magic recently released the new Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty set, a collection that unites tradition with futurism and technology.