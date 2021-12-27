Mages of Mystralia, A New Free Game On The Epic Games Store

Mages of Mystralia is the new free game available in the Epic Games Store Christmas rotation. We tell you what steps you must follow on PC. Epic Games Store unveils its new free game as part of the Christmas in-store campaign. Mages of Mystralia is the one chosen for the next 24 hours, who will take over from Control. The magical adventure of Borealys Games runs at no additional cost until December 28 at 17:00 (CET).

When you complete the redemption, it will be linked to your profile in the client forever. We must remind you that it is the full version, that is, you will not find restriction of any type of content.

“In the kingdom of Mystralia, brain is more useful to achieve success than strength,” explains Borealys Games in its official description. “You will face gigantic and powerful creatures and you will cross dangerous terrain. You will come across riddles that confuse even the wisest of elder scholars. And you will overcome the obstacles set by those who want to prevent you from succeeding. In Mages of Mystralia, you play as Zia, a young girl who discovers that she was born with an innate sense of magic. But unfortunately, magic has been forbidden, so she will go on a solo journey to try to gain control of her powers. “