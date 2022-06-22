Magento uses its helmet in the most brutal way

Warning: X-Men Red #3 spoilers ahead

The master of Magnetism from Marvel Comic, a long-time enemy of the X-Men, who became the leader Magneto, recently demonstrated the true brutality he is capable of, during a battle with the Brotherhood’s new enemy, the terrible Tarn Indifferent, in X-Men Red #3. While Magneto has demonstrated the violent and violent nature of his powers in the past, he has tried to “turn over a new leaf” after moving to the mutant planet Arakko, which he has now clearly abandoned.

Back in Planet-sized X-Men # 1″Jerry Duggan and Pepe Larraza, Omega-level mutants Krakoa and Arakko terraformed Mars and placed the entire island of Arakko on it, turning the planet into the first “mutant planet”. The solar system. Since then, a huge power vacuum has formed, mostly filled by the “evil X-Men” Abigail Brand and the new Brotherhood of Storm Mutants, and Magneto has finally been forced to stand up and defend his new home.

Tarn the Indifferent is a terrifying Arakka mutant who is a “genomic magician” capable of biological and genetic manipulation of the enemy with a single thought, and his terribly cruel reputation and unrepentant evil make him one of the most hated leaders of Arakko. For centuries, Tarn has been part of the governing body of Arakko, the Great Ring, where he sits on the Throne of Loss, and is consulted during times of war. In X-Men: Red #3, written by the famous Al Ewing, with a magnificent illustration by Stefano Caselli and breathtaking colors by Federico Blee, Magneto is forced to make the decision to fight Tarn in a dangerous circle after Brand manipulates Vulcan into challenging Tarn. herself, so she could get one of her “X-Men” on the Great Ring. Tarn, unsurprisingly, completely destroys Vulcan, killing him in a matter of seconds, prompting Magneto to unexpectedly challenge Arakki. Magneto quickly puts his helmet on Tarn’s head, much to the surprise of the Indifferent One, and reveals that he knows that Tarn’s abilities are psychokinetic in nature, so his helmet will not allow Tarn to use any of his abilities. He then crushes Tharn’s entire skull using his magnetism, instantly killing the villain and becoming the new leader on the Throne of Loss.

In Red X-Men #1, Magneto leaves the Quiet Council after a series of devastating betrayals and realizations throughout the “Magneto and Inferno Trial” and moves to Arakko to leave a peaceful life, away from duties and battles. However, Magneto soon meets the Fisherman King and realizes that peace on Arakko is impossible at the moment, as he is in such turmoil after his placement on terraformed Mars. So Eric joins Storm and Sunspot in her new Brotherhood of Mutants. At first Magneto refuses to fight Tarn, angry at Sunspot for trying to force him to fight. He claims to have lost his heart for the fight after decades spent trying to save those he loves, but to no avail.

Teasers for X-Men Red #3 included a cover showing Tarn removing Magneto’s organs in a similar way to how Magneto brutally stripped Logan of his adamantium bones, giving the impression that Tarn would easily defeat Eric. However, it is clear that after a solitary reflection Magneto decides that Arakko is worth fighting for, and spares no time to brutally kill Tarn with his own helmet. Interestingly, Sunspot uses Suki Invincible’s own ability against her, forcing her to bet against Tarn, ensuring Magneto wins the battle, but it looks like Magneto would have won without Sunspot’s help, as he obviously had a pretty solid plan for winning. Tarn.

Magneto is capable of great cruelty and violence. His first appearances in comics first showed him as an outspoken villain and then a reluctant antihero before he became a full-fledged superhero. While Magneto is trying to remove himself from orbit X-Men on Arakko, he is forced to fight again to save his people.