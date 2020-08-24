Magazine Luiza’s Black Friday 23-25 August

Magazine Luiza’s Black App is scheduled to take place between Sunday (23) and Tuesday (25) as a kind of early Black Friday, in which users will enjoy exclusive discounts from the Magalu app. Offers include products with up to 80% discount, plus free shipping on purchases over R $ 99.

The Magalu promotion covers all departments, from furniture and clothing to electronics. In addition to the discount, the Black App also offers the cashback proposal, that is, from a purchase, the user receives a percentage of the return value, resulting in an even cheaper investment.

The 2020 edition marks the third year that the Magalu Black App takes place. This time, some updates needed to be made due to the pandemic moment faced.

Therefore, the strategy used was to conduct remote sales through representatives of Magalu directly through WhatsApp, aiming to help those who may have difficulty taking advantage of promotions through the app, but want to make purchases nonetheless.



