Magazine Luiza announces purchase of Jovem Nerd platform

Magazine Luiza announced, this Wednesday morning (14), the purchase of the multimedia platform Jovem Nerd. The content produced by the pop culture, technology and science vehicle will be integrated into the Magalu SuperApp.

The values ​​of the acquisition were not revealed and, according to the retail giant, the editorial line of the production of content for Jovem Nerd will continue without changes. Videos, podcasts and stories will continue to be made available on current platforms.

The Jovem Nerd website was launched in 2002 by Alexandre Ottoni (Jovem Nerd) and Deive Pazos (Azaghal). On YouTube, the brand’s channel has more than 5.5 million subscribers. A few years ago, the Nerdcast podcast surpassed 1 billion downloads.

The integration of Jovem Nerd with the SuperApp aims to expand the reach and increase the time of use of the application, according to Magazine Luiza. In addition, the company also intends to grow the audience and the relevance of MagaluAds.

This is yet another move by Magalu in the market, which in April had already announced the purchase of the SmartHint smart search platform. Last year, the giant acquired companies like Unilogic Media Group and Canal Geek Internet (owners of the Canaltech vehicle) and the online store Estante Virtual.