MAFS: Why Nate’s girlfriend Megan is so concerned about Stasia

Stacia Karcher and Nate Barnes started their “Married at First Sight” journey last week, but some MAFS fans were surprised that Nate’s girlfriend Megan left Stacia worried. Part of the MAFS program is that the bride and groom get to know each other’s friends and have intimate conversations with one of the most influential people in their new partner’s life.

Stacia and Nate undoubtedly have chemistry, but there are also some significant differences that they have to reconcile. Stasia is a self-proclaimed workaholic who finds it difficult to take a vacation. Nate is also ambitious and organized, but he has a sillier side that MAFS fans aren’t sure about. These two seem more than capable of interacting with each other in the best possible way if they remain flexible.

During their wedding night, the vibes flowed down to a slightly awkward sidebar. Before the meeting with Megan, Nate’s boy friends actively asked Stasia how she felt about her friends. Stasia replied: “I have no problem with him having girlfriends as long as there are clear boundaries,” foreshadowing an awkward conversation. It was clear that the restless Nate was a little nervous about meeting women. Megan introduced herself and said she wanted to be a resource for Stacia, saying, “Everything you need from me in any capacity, just like your family now.” Megan then began to tell the backstory of moving to the west and meeting Nate, describing him as “sweet”, “caring” and “a man who loves his people very much.” Then she invited Stasia to the sunsets of San Diego, hiking and night games. When Megan started crying, Stasia asked why she was so upset. Megan replied that it was because she loves her friends very much.

Megan: We like sunsets.

Up to this point, Stacia had been quite receptive to Megan, except for the fact that she was quietly holding hands with Nate and betting on her man. However, when Megan expressed her excitement about what she and Nate like to do with Stacia, Stacia raised some not-so-subtle eyebrows. Fans on Twitter agreed that Megan is doing too much: K.Dub tweeted: “Girl, sit back and stop crying,” and SingSing23 noted Stacia’s hilarious reaction. Megan started reading the room and admitted that Nate would be targeting someone new in his life, and Stacia jumped in: “Yes, someone and other things and maybe not all of these game nights.”

There’s nothing wrong with having female friends, especially those who care deeply; however, Megan went berserk with an agenda for Stacia and Nate. Stasia didn’t overreact, but calmly watched Megan lead in her expectations of someone’s marriage. Megan’s intense expression of love and Nate’s squirming discomfort also hinted that the pre-existing dynamic might not work now, regardless of whether there was something else in it or not. Stasia added: “I don’t want our marriage to be disrespected because of external relations,” and that she and Nate would discuss boundaries.

Knowing “Married at First Sight”, the conversation can be a minor plot point at the end of the day, brought to the fore for the sake of drama in the first episodes. Over time, perhaps Stasia, Nate and Megan will become best friends on hikes. However, if Stacia’s eyebrows are any indication, this topic could come back to haunt her and Nate if they don’t live up to their expectations sooner rather than later.