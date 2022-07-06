MAFS: Miguel tells bizarre friends that he is marrying a complete stranger

The 15th season of Married at First Sight is almost here, and in an exclusive clip, the new actor Miguel shares the exciting news that he is marrying a stranger with his close friends. Miguel has found it difficult to find love in traditional ways, and he is ready to embark on an unconventional journey by marrying someone he has never met before. The hopeless romantic is joined by nine more people in the series “Married at First Sight”, and they all want to find true love in the series.

The series “Married at First Sight” first aired in 2014, and after 14 seasons, couples still bring entertainment and romance. In the last few seasons, MAFS has been criticized by many fans for terribly incompatible couples, as well as for producers who promote drama instead of people who are really looking for love. Several changes have been made this season, from changing the scenery to completely new experts. Fan-favorite relationship experts Pastor Calvin Roberson, Dr. Viviana Coles and Dr. Pepper Schwartz are getting additional help this season from motivational speaker Devon Franklin and psychotherapist Dr. Pia Holek.

One of the new actors of the series “Married at First Sight”, Miguel, who is 35 years old, marries 29-year-old Lindy, and they both work in the field of medicine, while Miguel is the deputy director of medical affairs, and Lindy is a physiotherapist. the therapist. In an exclusive preview video for the premiere of the 15th season of the TV series “Married at First Sight”, courtesy of KineticTV, Miguel, dressed in an elaborate bear costume, tells his friends for the first time that he will officially marry a stranger in two weeks. His friends Steve, Nathan, Sally and Francesca describe him as a “dreamy scribe” and a “master of the game.” Let’s hope that a quirky group of friends will attend his wedding in Married at First Sight, as they are stupid, but also give him good advice.

Friends of Miguel, the “New Wife at First Sight” actor, disapprove of his past relationships, as he has a habit of ignoring obvious red flags and imposing relationships that don’t work. He prefers to be in a serious relationship, even calling himself a “serial monogamist.” Judging by the clip, Miguel looks like a hopeless romantic, so I hope Lindy shares this opinion. Despite being cautious towards him, Miguel’s friends are very happy that he has started this new “Married at First Sight” journey with Lindy, even saying, “My cup is overflowing with excitement” upon hearing this news.

Four experts will guide the new actors as they enter into a relationship with a complete stranger. This season, “Married at First Sight” has also moved to the West coast, specifically to San Diego, California. The five couples of the 15th season of MAFS are Kristen and Mitch, Alexis and Justin, Stacia and Nate, Morgan and Binh and, finally, Lindy and Miguel. After season 14, the two couples are still together, and fans are looking forward to seeing how things turn out for this new group of couples.