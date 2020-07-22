Mafia: Definitive Edition shows 15 minutes of gameplay

The remake of the classic is not just a facelift with better graphics, it introduces new lines of dialogue and more. 2K Games resurrected the Mafia saga with a return to the past.

The Take-Two Interactive company reintroduced the series through three improved versions of the previous games, although not all have the same treatment. While Mafia 2 and Mafia 3 are limited to remastering some aspects of the product, the new version of the main installment is quite a remake. For the enjoyment of fans, Mafia: Definitive Edition has just shown a gameplay trailer that runs the 15 minutes and that you can see below these lines (courtesy of IGN).

As intuited in the images, the classic has been rebuilt with a new graphics engine, which gives characters and settings a much higher visual level than the original. However, Hangar 13, the development studio, has not limited itself to touching the graphics, but has also introduced script-level changes. As announced by the company, the story will be expanded with new plots and dialogues.

Delayed until September

The unprecedented situation in which society is immersed has influenced the development of video games. With coronavirus as the primary cause, many companies have had to adapt to telecommuting, something that has delayed some plans, including the release of Mafia: Definitive Edition. The study intended to have it ready on August 28, but it could not be. In a recently released statement, they confirmed that they needed more time to polish the gaming experience. Just a few more weeks, as the product will be released on September 25.

Mafia: Definitive Edition is in development for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Those who acquired the pack of the trilogy will receive it the same day of its launch, although each of the deliveries can be purchased separately in the different digital stores.



