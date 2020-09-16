Mafia: Definitive Edition reveals your requirements on PC

The revamped version of the classic returns with a version that not only improves the graphics, but also adds more new features.

Lost Heaven resurfaces in current machines thanks to Mafia: Definitive Edition, a production by Hangar 13 that recovers the original game of the saga. Unlike Mafia 2: Definitive Edition and Mafia 3: Definitive Edition, this is not a remastering, but a complete remake. Thus, the game adapts to a new graphics engine, but the playable mechanics are also improved. In terms of the plot, the developers have decided to smooth the narrative with new lines of dialogue, a script that is reinforced to offer a product with more packaging. And what computer will you need to make the title work? The study has just revealed the minimum and recommended requirements for the PC version:

Minimum requirements

Operating system – Windows 10 64-bit

DirectX: Version 11

Processor– Intel Core-i5 2550K 3.4GHz / AMD FX-8120 3.1GHz

Memory – 6 GB RAM

Graphics Card – NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 / AMD Radeon HD 7870

Hard disk – 50 GB

Recommended Requirements

Operating system – Windows 10 64-bit

DirectX: Version 11

Processor– Intel Core-i7 3770 3.4GHz / AMD FX-8350 4.2GHz

Memory – 16 GB RAM

Graphics Card – NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 / AMD Radeon RX 5700

Hard disk – 50 GB

Tommy Angelo was a taxi driver like any other, but his ambitions rose far beyond his social position. Therefore, he saw a vein in joining the Salieri family, a group of gangsters who could provide him with what he had always wanted: power and influence. Within that hierarchical structure, it only remains to comply with honor and obey the orders to fulfill the objectives and thus move up the pyramid ladder.

Mafia: Definitive Edition was scheduled for August, but the coronavirus epidemic caused it to be slightly delayed. Finally, the product will hit stores on September 30 on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.



