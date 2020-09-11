Mafia: Definitive Edition presents in a new trailer

The remake of the original PC game is due out at the end of September, after it was delayed due to the coronavirus.

Tommy Angelo was not just any taxi driver, he wanted much more, he was not satisfied with driving through the city to transport his clients from one place to another. The protagonist of Mafia: Definitive Edition was enraptured by power, by the possibility of progressing in a hierarchy that demanded absolute loyalty, but in return gave him what he had always longed for. 2K Games and Hangar 13 have published a new video in which we can see what it means to be a gangster in the vision of the United States of the 1930s that the video game poses.

Being a mobster implies being disciplined, but also paying homage to the family. In that sense, respecting the chain of command is necessary, so orders must be strictly followed. The life of the gangster goes beyond counting the money he has received for his work, it requires full dedication in each of the missions. Of course, murder and violence are the order of the day, so escaping from the police is the daily bread and butter.

Remind them who runs this town. Arm yourself with prohibition era weapons, get behind the wheel of authentic classic 1930s vehicles, and live the life of a gangster in Mafia: Definitive Edition. #MafiaTrilogy Pre-order now: https://t.co/tDtRwiUrBX pic.twitter.com/zU4HEgdjcT — Mafia: Trilogy (@mafiagame) September 10, 2020

A full-blown remake

Mafia: Definitive Edition follows a different path from the new versions of the second and third installments. While Mafia 2 has been remastered, the third chapter is basically the same as we played in its day, although some aspects have been improved. Instead, the first video game has undergone a complete facelift process. Beyond a substantial improvement in its graphics, which there is (it uses the current graphics engine), the developer has touched playable mechanics and has added new dialogues and stories. The city of Lost Heaven, meanwhile, has been restructured. Although the best known places are still present, Hangar 13 has worked to give it more life.

The game will go on sale on September 30 on PS4, Xbox One and PC. Its launch was initially scheduled for August, but was delayed due to the coronavirus.



