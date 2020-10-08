Mafia: Definitive Edition launches its free mode inspired by

The Noir mode incorporates a black and white filter similar to that used in some Telltale Games video games.

Familiar, honor, loyalty. Those are some characteristic features of the criminals who work for the different families in Mafia: Definitive Edition, the remake of the classic that has just been published by 2K Games. In a press release, the publisher – owned by Take-Two Interactive – has announced that the video game has received a new free mode. This is Noir mode, a visual option that adds a vintage-looking filter in black and white, both in cinematics and in gameplay. This feature, also included in the recently re-released Telltale Games Batman games, gives the game a similar look to old film noir movies.

It is not the only novelty that is incorporated into the Hangar 13 title. The update also includes new HUD customization options, through which players have the ability to activate and deactivate the main objective marker that appears in the world, as well as enable or disable enemy markers on the minimap, available for all difficulty settings. Likewise, it is also possible to do the same with functions such as GPS turn-by-turn navigation or minimal HUD, which hides the minimap, speedometer and target text.

A complete remake

Mafia: Definitive Edition is part of Mafia: Trilogy, although it can be purchased separately. While Mafia II: Definitive Edition is a remastering and Mafia III: Definitive Edition a kind of fine-tuning, the first installment has been built as a full remake. Thus, the graphics have been modified with a new graphics engine, but the script and the gameplay have also been touched to modernize the product.

The title, available since last September 25, can be enjoyed on PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4.



