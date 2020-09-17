Mafia: Definitive Edition confirms its licensed soundtrack

The music of the remake developed by Hangar 13 has 35 licensed songs that include great jazz artists. Between the 30s and 40s, jazz was heard in the clubs of Lost Heaven, the fictional city in the United States where Mafia: Definitive Edition takes place.

2K Games and Hangar 13 have revealed in a press release all the licensed themes of the video game’s soundtrack. Under the baton of musicians such as Duke Ellington, Cab Calloway, Django Reinhardt or Lionel Hampton, we will immerse ourselves in the underworld of hustling and gangster families: Tommy Angelo’s journey has just begun.

Complete list of songs from the soundtrack

“St. James Infirmary” – Cab Calloway

“Minnie the Moocher” – Cab Calloway

“Manhattan Jam” – Cab Calloway and His Orchestra

“Evenin ‘” – Cab Calloway and His Orchestra

“The Darktown Strutters’ Ball” – Django Reinhardt

“A-Tisket A-Tasket” – Django Reinhardt

“Blue Drag” – Django Reinhardt

“Sophisticated Lady” – Django Reinhardt

“Tiger Rag (instrumental)” – Django Reinhardt

“Black and Tan Fantasy” – Duke Ellington

“Crescendo in Blue” – Duke Ellington

“Echoes of Harlem” – Duke Ellington

“Hot and Bothered” – Duke Ellington

“I’m Satisfied” – Duke Ellington

“In A Sentimental Mood (instrumental)” – Duke Ellington

“It Don’t Mean A Thing (If It Ain’t Got That Swing)” – Duke Ellington

“It’s Glory” – Duke Ellington

“Prelude to A Kiss” – Duke Ellington

“The Mooche” – Duke Ellington

“Azure” – Duke Ellington

“Creole Love Call (instrumental)” – Duke Ellington

“Drop Me Off in Harlem” – Duke Ellington

“I Let A Song Go Out of My Heart” – Duke Ellington

“Mood to Be Wooed” – Duke Ellington

“Diminuendo in Blue” – Duke Ellington

“Heart and Soul” – Eddy Duchin and His Orchestra

“My Old Flame” – Guy Lombardo

“Little White Gardenia” – Hal Kemp & his Orchestra

“Back Beat Boogie” – Harry James

“Beyond the Blue Horizon” – Jeanette MacDonald and the Rounders

“True Confession” – Larry Clinton and His Orchestra

“When Lights Are Low” – Lionel Hampton

“(I’ll be Glad When You’re Dead) You Rascal You” – Louis Armstrong

“Thanks for the Memory” – Mildred Bailey

“Sing You Sinners” – The High Hatters

Mafia: Definitive Edition will be released on September 25 on PS4, Xbox One and PC. It is a complete remake of the classic, so the graphics are improved, but also new features are implemented at the playable level and new lines of dialogue.



