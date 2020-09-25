Mafia Definitive Edition: an irrefutable proposal

I remember 2002, the year in which Brazil won the fifth title, and when we received the masterpiece of Lord of the Rings, by J. R. R. Tolkien, in theaters. However, it was also when I first enjoyed Mafia. And now, 18 years later, I had the privilege of playing the new version made by Hangar 13.

So, put on your gangster hat, your black suit and prepare yourself with this analysis for a trip back in time, more precisely for the period when Italian mafias took over some neighborhoods in the United States.

Peaceful or busy life?

You are Tommy, a young taxi driver who, despite the difficulties, lives a good life. He is already used to being mistreated by surly customers who have no love for life.

However, his trajectory would change dramatically from one hour to the next, after being halfway between two mafia families in the city of Lost Heaven: Salieri and Morello.

One of the gangs invades your work environment and points a gun at your head. Drive! His specialty is driving that charming taxi from the 1930s, but this time you will have to drive your car in the best possible way to avoid being shot at. But it is good to be successful on your journey, otherwise your passengers will not be happy. In short, if you run the bug, if you stay, the bug will eat.

After escaping and being rewarded for the task, Tommy Angelo’s thoughts are divided on whether to continue his peaceful taxi life or have a luxurious life upon entering the mafia world. The choice does not seem difficult, since the period comprises Prohibition and the Great Depression that devastated the United States.

The story is basically the same as the 2002 version, with all the ingredients that marked the classic. As much as Hangar 13 has expanded, the main arc of the taxi driver’s life has been maintained. You can even notice some changes in the old dialogs, with the company’s inserts practically doubling the playing time.

In the classic, the story could be completed in about 15 hours, however, in Definitive Edition, the possibility reaches almost 30 hours. Of course, everything will depend on your style of the game, after all, some prefer to explore everything in the world of Lost Haven, collecting items and getting to know the city, and others do not.

Game mode turns game into sandbox

When Mafia was launched in 2002, the world of sandbox games was still unimaginable, very different from what we currently see in games like The Witcher 3 and GTA 5.

Gigantic maps and a vast possibility to search places and items was practically impossible, so it is important to note that Mafia has its adventure divided into chapters and the progression of the story depends entirely on the completion of each objective.

With the current head in mind, the developer implemented a mode called Free Direction. The idea was excellent, mainly to note all the graphic details and the immersion presented, something that we will detail later on. However, it is boring and boring, serving only for a walk, because I could not find fun when blowing things up, strafing people on the street, or simply collecting magazines.

In the initial menu there is still the Veiculopedia. In it, you can check the cars available to drive in the game, as well as trucks and motorcycles. There’s even an ice cream truck for a test drive!



