Maeva Ghennam, “Maeva Ghennam” explained the track!

Maeva Ghennam has just teased the next clip of ‘Thabiti’! And for good reason, the young woman will make a long awaited appaition!

Maeva Ghennam has just unveiled a preview of Thabiti’s “Maeva Ghennam” music video via her Instagram story!

Several weeks ago, the Marseille rapper Thabiti released a track called “Maeva Ghennam”! A title in which the artist therefore speaks of the reality TV candidate and in particular of her “big butt”!

So, this Wednesday, November 24, the ex of Greg Yega shared a preview of the clip that is about to emerge via her Instagram story! So, on the image in question, we can see that the beautiful 23-year-old brunette will appear in the clip!

We let you admire the image in question below! This is obviously a screenshot of the beautiful Maeva Ghennam’s Instagram story!

MAEVA GHENNAM UNVEILS A PHOTO WITH THE RAPPER THABITI

On November 9, Maeva Ghennam had already announced that she would appear in the music video for Thabiti! Indeed, the young woman had posted a photo with the artist! A photo she had commented on like this!

“In the states they have Kylie, us MAËVA GHENNAM 😝😝 we’re going to clip the sound loudly”, we could read! A cliché that made the canvas react a lot! We invite you to discover some comments from her subscribers on Instagram!

“You’re so beautiful Maeva, can’t wait to see the clip! “” The music video of the year, I can’t wait! “” Too happy that you played the game, strongly the release of the clip! »We can thus read on the social network of the candidate of the Marseillais!

Comments that will please the beautiful brunette as well as the artist! We let you admire the photo in question of the pair below!



