Maeva Ghennam (LMvsMonde5) proud of her body

Maeva Ghennam is proud of her body and shouted it out loud, posting herself unfiltered on Instagram.

Maeva Ghennam and Greg confused in The Marseillais vs the rest of the World 5, Angèle reacted for the first time. Since August 31, 2020, the clash between the two families officially began on W9, to the delight of viewers. And very quickly, the siblings showed that they were stronger than their opponents by winning the first event, which allowed them to welcome Maeva Ghennam, who shows herself close to Marvin while still teasing her ex. While waiting to discover more on our screens, the young woman made Internet users react by appearing without filter on her Instagram account …

Very proud of her body, the reality TV candidate wrote in the caption of a photo in which she reveals her buttocks: “#noretouch I take responsibility for my stretch marks my cellulite and my orange skin”. An act that was praised in the comments: “I find it good to assume your body without photoshop, it shows reality and it’s much better. You have to stop criticizing her a little … She is very beautiful even without retouch eh “,” Assume yourself, the best way to face criticism “,” You are very beautiful @ maevaa.ghennam you do not need to retouch your photos “. Otherwise, also know that Maeva Ghennam responded to the clash of Gauthier El Himer.



