Maeva Ghennam: her mother must leave Dubai urgently!

On her Snapchat account, Maeva Ghennam announced very bad news to her fans. Her mother has to leave Dubai after an emergency!

A few weeks ago, Maeva Ghennam experienced a big trauma. On her way home to Marseille, she suffered an assault. Terrorized by what she went through, she decided to move to Dubai.

For several months now, Dubai has become the new meeting place for reality TV candidates. If Maeva Ghennam seemed very good in Marseille, she was very disturbed by her terrible aggression.

Maeva Ghennam had told her fans that she was having a hard time sleeping. In just a few days, she made a radical decision. She left Marseille and her family for Dubai.

While in turmoil over a big affair with the JLC Family, the young woman still confided that the arrival of her mother would console her. Indeed, the latter arrived in Dubai.

MAEVA GHENNAM WILL HAVE TO SPEND THE END OF THE YEAR HOLIDAYS WITHOUT HER MOTHER

Sadly, Maeva Ghennam has to deal with bad news. His mother is forced to return to France. On her Snapchat account, she confided to her fans: “My loves me since last night I take advantage of my mother”.

The reality TV contestant also added, “I’m with her. And there I am too sad because we just learned something. Suddenly she must quickly return to France. I can’t take it anymore, I only have the unforeseen “.

Maeva Ghennam also confided: “You give me only unforeseen events mom! “. Her mother then replied, “Yeah, but that’s life, that’s how it is. There is no choice! “.

However, Carla Moreau’s friend has not disclosed the reasons for her mother’s departure. They will therefore not be able to celebrate Christmas together. Unless the young woman decides to come back to France!



