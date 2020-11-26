Maeva Ghennam for Magali Berdah’s birthday!

Maeva Ghennam wanted to wish her agent and friend Magali Berdah a happy birthday! The latter is celebrating its 39th birthday today!

This November 26, 2020, the famous agent of the reality TV candidates Magali Berdah blows out her 39 candles! On the occasion, Maeva Ghennam wanted to wish her friend a happy birthday!

Indeed, via her Instagram story, the beautiful 23-year-old brunette posted a photo with her! A photo accompanied by the following caption: “Happy birthday my life. Your foot your tooth my tooth, I love you! ”

A pretty statement that the beautiful Magali Berdah will appreciate! We let you admire the shot of the two women together below!

MAEVA GHENNAM, HER PHOTO IN UNDERWEAR MAKES SENSATION

Yesterday, the beautiful Maeva Ghennam posted a breathtaking photo via her Instagram story! Indeed, on the photo in question, we could see the candidate of the Marseillais take the pose in lingerie!

A cliché that Internet users loved! Indeed, the post in question already has more than 200,000 likes, a real record for the beautiful 23-year-old brunette!

The comments are also very numerous! MCE TV therefore invites you to discover some of them, each more adorable than the next!

“Too beautiful Maeva Ghennam, you really have a crazy body!” »« A bomb, you are really very beautiful and sexy in this little outfit! “More beautiful than a Maeva fighter plane, it’s Greg who must be drooling in front of his laptop screen! ”

Can we read on the social network of the beautiful Maeva! Messages more adorable than each other and which will therefore please the young woman!

We let you admire the shot in question of the beautiful Maeva!



