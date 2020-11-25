Maeva Ghennam depressed after her horrific attack?

Since her assault that occurred a few weeks ago, Maeva Ghennam would go to hell. On the Web, she made rare confidences!

Maeva Ghennam will – in turn – settle in Dubai. Since her assault which occurred a few weeks ago, the star no longer felt really safe in France.

More and more of you are following Maeva Ghennam’s daily life via her social networks. To date, the incendiary brunette is one of the most popular influencers on the internet.

On November 12, “La Provence” reported the fact that the young woman had been assaulted in front of her home. When she wanted to get to her car, her attackers allegedly stole her cell phone and her Rolex.

While an investigation is underway, Maeva Ghennam – still shocked by this “particularly violent” attack – has decided to leave Marseille to settle in Dubai. The new El Dorado for fashionable influencers!

Unfortunately for the businesswoman, her choice is not unanimous. But deeply concerned for her safety, ex-Greg Yega is more determined than ever to pack up. She has also made new confidences on Snapchat.

MAEVA GHENNAM: HER ASSAULT TRAUMATIZED HER!

Despite the unconditional support of her fans, Maeva Ghennam is struggling to move forward. “I feel depressed. I don’t know what I got. I cried all day. I could not hold back my tears “, thus delivered the star on the Web.

But also: “I want to stop everything (…). I can’t stand anyone, I don’t want to see anyone. Not even my family. I want to be on my own, switch off my phone, go far away but alone. ”

Not wanting to see a psychologist, Maeva Ghennam is just eager to move to Dubai to start a new chapter in her life.

“Frankly, I don’t want to go see a shrink because I don’t feel the need at the moment (…)”, also added Carla Moreau’s BFF. “There, things are much better. I’m happy (…) “.

And to conclude: “Now, if I see that I am bad for several days, I will go, but now, as I move to Dubai, I will have a lot to do. I won’t have time to think about being sad. “



