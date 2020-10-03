Madrid vs Barça, who is better in FIFA 21?

The best players, the surprises and the two great LaLiga teams face to face in FIFA 21. FIFA 21 is now available to play on EA Play for 10 hours and the game will officially arrive on PC, PS4 and Xbox One on October 9.

That is why at Meristation we wanted to verify, with our analysis copy that It is already in process, which of the two teams is at the best level according to the game in this season so atypical because of how the previous one ended. Who is better in FIFA 21? We see it below.

Ronald Koeman’s 4-2-3-1 at Barça

We start with Barça, which maintains Koeman’s 4-2-3-1 from the beginning, which is giving such good results at this start of the league. In it we see the following outstanding averages, with Messi as the team’s best player, followed by Ter Stegen and by Busquets and by Griezmann:

Ter Stegen 90

Roberto 83

I hammered 86

Lenglet 85

Alba 86

Busquets 87

By Jong 85

Coutinho 83

Griezmann 87

Fati 76

Messi 93

The average of Fati and that of Coutinho increases in live averages when we play in seasons thanks to their great moment of form, while others like Griezmann’s have dropped, for example. The team total is currently 842 in attack, 85 in middle and 85 in defense.



