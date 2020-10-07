Madrid other regions without DTT this week

On October 1, 7 and 14, there will be a cessation of emissions on the frequencies abandoned by 5G. The process to make room for 5G in the 694-790 MHz frequency band (700 MHz band in short) involves having to move several DTT channels to other lower frequencies, exactly the same process of releasing the 800 MHz band that we live in 2015.

And that is why we have been seeing the ‘digital blackouts’ since 2019, which are causing many people to retune the TV channels on their televisions – something that does not affect if you watch TV through digital services such as Vodafone Ono, Orange, Movistar +, etc.

DTT 2020 shutdown

As reported last week by the Government, the next days 1, 7 and 14 October will take place in various geographical areas of Spain the cessation of broadcasts on the frequencies that must be abandoned as a result of the process of releasing the second digital dividend. 6 days ago, some 16 areas, towns and provinces have already suffered that cut; today it is Madrid’s turn and several others, and next week the last areas of the country will ‘fall’.

As of these dates, all television channels will broadcast only on their definitive frequencies and, in buildings where the collective television reception facility has not been adapted to receive the new frequencies, “reception of these channels may be lost” .

Of course: In this case, as soon as the installation is adapted, the reception of all television channels will be recovered within their new frequencies, but the old ones will no longer work and will be at the service of 5G.

On these dates and depending on the geographical area where you live, you may or may not have to retune the televisions with the remote control, “regardless of the type of home”, and order the channels according to your preferences. Below is a list of the areas of Spain that will be affected by the blackouts on October 1, 7 and 14:

DTT blackout 1 October

CANTABRIA

FUERTEVENTURA

GIRONA

GRAN CANARIA NORTH

GRAN CANARIA SOUTH

LANZAROTE

LLEIDA NORTH

SOUTH LLEIDA

SOUTH MURCIA

NAVARRE

OURENSE

PALM

PONTEVEDRA

RIOJA WEST

TARRAGONA NORTH

SOUTH TARRAGONA

TENERIFE



