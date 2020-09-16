Madonna will write and produce her own biography

Universal Pictures announced that Madonna will co-write and produce her own biography: “Who better than me to tell everything?”

Madonna, the 62-year-old superstar, is also co-writing the script with Oscar-winning writer Diablo Cody (Juno, Jennifer’s Body), which the two discussed at length during an Instagram Live on September 10.

Producer Amy, a three-time Oscar nominee for Pascal (Little Women, The Post, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) will produce the feature film alongside the singer, with Sara Zambreno, Madonna’s associate, and manager Guy Oseary as producers. executives.

“I want to convey the incredible journey that life has taken me as an artist, a musician, a dancer, a human being, trying to make my way in this world,” Madonna said in a press release.

“The focus of this movie will always be the music.

Music has kept me moving and art has kept me alive. There are so many inspiring and untold stories and who better to tell them than me. It is essential to share the roller coaster of my life with my voice and my vision. ”

Madame X has already had big screen success with starring roles in Desperately Seeking Susan (1985), Dick Tracy (1990), A League of Their Own (1992), and Evita (1996), the last of which earned her a Globe. de Oro. for the best actress.

But the queen of pop confirmed during the IG Q&A session last week that she does not plan to portray herself in the next film.

Madonna will be the producer of her own biography

Fans began to suspect she had her eye on Primetime Emmy-winning Ozark actress Julia Garner after they noticed the singer and Oseary following the 26-year-old star on Instagram.

Madonna also explained that while the actress who plays her will sing many of her hits from her five-decade catalog, the film will not be a musical.

“This movie is an absolute labor of love for me,” Pascal said in the statement. “I’ve known Madonna since we made A League of Their Own together, and I can’t imagine anything more exciting than collaborating with her and Diablo to bring her true story to the big screen with Donna and our partners at Universal.”

The untitled project follows Madonna: Truth or Dare, the 1991 music documentary about her life during her 1990 Blond Ambition world tour.

It became the highest grossing documentary of all time until 2002, with a worldwide gross of $ 29 million.

“Madonna is the supreme icon, humanitarian, artist and rebel. With her unique gift of creating art that is as accessible as it pushes boundaries, she has shaped our culture in a way that very few others have,” said Donna. Langley, President, Universal Filmed Entertainment Group in a statement.

“It is an incredible honor for everyone at Universal to work alongside her, Diablo and Amy to bring her unadorned story to the public and dedicated fans around the world for the first time.”



