Madonna Urges People to Stop “Bullying” Her after 50 Cent reignites feud

The rapper hit out at Madge again in a new Instagram post.

Madonna urged people to stop “bullying” her after 50 Cent called her a recent social media post.

The American rapper has previously mocked the pop music icon several times, including responding to a series of images on Instagram last year in which he described the singer as “shot,” adding: “if she doesn’t get her old ass up.” .

In June of this year, the rapper again attacked Madonna for sharing racy photos on Instagram, posting a picture with the caption: “I hope she didn’t force her children to take this picture. LOL at 63, somebody tell her to relax, please.”

Now the 50-year-old seems to have renewed his feud with the singer after Madonna posted a video on TikTok where she lip syncs with Baby Kim’s “vent.”

After reposting a screenshot from the video with the text “Madonna using rap music to influence TikTok is pathetic and really disturbs my spirit,” the rapper signed his Instagram post: “I said Grandma was on nonsense! like a virgin at 64. LOL».

In a follow-up to the Instagram story, which apparently was a response to the rapper, Madge shared a photo of herself with the text “stop mocking Madonna for enjoying her life.”

Last year, Madonna reacted to the couple’s previous feud by contacting the rapper personally.

“I think your new career attracts attention when you try to humiliate others,” she replied on Instagram. “The least sublime choice you can make as an artist or an adult. You’re just jealous that you won’t look as good as me or have as much fun when you’re my age!”

The rapper then apologized for his remarks in a recently deleted tweet, saying, “I’m sorry I didn’t mean to hurt your feelings. It doesn’t do me any good. I said what I thought when I saw the photo because of where I had seen it before, I hope you will accept my apologies.”

Madonna later responded to the 50-year-old for his “fake apology,” adding that it was “bullshit” and “invalid.”

Meanwhile, Cardi B recently reconciled with Madonna after Madge’s comments about her work paving the way for Cardi’s “WAP” hit with Megan Thee Stallion.