Madonna Refuses to Work with David Guetta

Madonna took David Guetta out to lunch after he won a Grammy, but it all fell apart when she asked him what his zodiac sign was.

Madonna refused to work with David Guetta on the production of her album MDNA when the renowned DJ revealed her zodiac sign to her.

According to the French DJ himself during a radio show, Madonna became interested in him being the one to produce her twelfth studio album after he won a Grammy in 2011 for the remix of his 2009 song “Revolver.”

Guetta said the Queen of Pop “loved” the remix she did and they even struck up their first conversations.

“I get to lunch. We talk about everything: the music, what he wants to do with the album. Super nice. It’s just me and her. Very relaxed, very cool. We have lunch. It’s happening. Very good, and you wonder when we started working together. ”

At that moment, the singer asked her directly what her astrological sign was, to which she replied that it is Scorpio.

“Suddenly, she makes a face and says to me, ‘Sorry, we won’t be able to work together. It was nice meeting you. Bye!’ “Recalled the two-time Grammy winner.

Madonna had already worked with a Scorpio in 1994, when she hired Björk to co-write the song Bedtime Story that gave her sixth studio album its name, featuring Nelle Hooper and Marius De Vries.

Madonna prepares her autobiographical film

Currently, the two-time Golden Globe winner is working hard with screenwriter Diablo Cody to write the script for her biopic, which she will direct.

The film, which has no release date or a set casting yet, will be produced by Universal Pictures and will address the singer’s extraordinary life and five-decade career.

13 Reason Why actress Anne Winters has been running on social media to play Madonna in the film, complete with a social media campaign to get the attention of the 62-year-old singer.



