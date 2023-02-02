Last November, Jenna Ortega sent out a personal invitation to viewers around the world to direct her inner environment. Inspired by her amazing performance at the Nevermore prom, fans started recreating these creepy moves on social media. Creating a mixture of classics of the Addams Family and Gothic nightclubs of the 80s, the young actress set the stage herself.

Although the scream queen is not very happy with her performance, people literally faint from it. A viral dance video has become a challenge on the Internet, and it has not left celebrities without attention. Not so long ago, we saw the diverse pop star Lady Gaga imitating creepy dance moves. And now we have another legendary musician who attracts attention from his kitchen floor.

Madonna recreates the popular Wednesday dance scene from Lady Gaga’s “Bloody Mary.”

Madonna, apparently, is a fan of the latest spin-off “The Addams Family”, which is released Wednesday on Netflix. Since February 1, the American singer uploaded a video in which she recreates a viral dance scene. In the TikTok clip, the 64-year-old star was dressed in black cargo pants and a transparent corset, which gave fans the perfect Gothic atmosphere.

Madonna posted a TikTok dancing to Lady Gaga’s “Bloody Mary.” 🔥 pic.twitter.com/iokAl7cjIV — Lady Gaga Now 🃏 (@ladygaganownet) February 1, 2023

The artist made some amazing moves in Lady Gaga’s “Bloody Mary”, which fans replaced with the artistic song Goo Goo Muck in his TikTok choreography. The Grammy winner looked great in the doorway of her kitchen.

For most, dancing would require a lot of practice and time to find a black dress, dark eye shadow and perfect braids. However, for Jenna Ortega, it was the opposite, and she didn’t even bother about it. During her appearance on The Tonight Show, she revealed that she hadn’t even practiced the moves.

“I haven’t looked through everything yet. Last week I played the cello, last week I was fencing. There just wasn’t time… Oh my God, I was kicking myself. I felt like such a fool,” the 20-year-old explained.

The more surprising is that the actress is not even a dancer, but she did it so cool. Meanwhile, if you want to get some tips on how to learn this unconventional dance, take a look here. And don’t forget to tell us in the comments if you liked Madonna’s look at fashionable dancing on Wednesdays.