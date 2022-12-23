Madison Square Garden Uses Facial Recognition Against a Legitimate Opponent

Hot potato: Facial recognition primarily plays a security role, but one company used it against a legal opponent. The incident could push privacy advocates, who have long criticized the technology, worried about how organizations might use it.

Madison Square Garden (MSG) Entertainment has banned a lawyer from attending the show with her daughter because she works for a firm that is currently suing one of its subsidiaries. The episode caused controversy because the company identified the mother using facial recognition.

When Kelly Conlon accompanied her daughter on a Girl Scout field trip to Radio City Music Hall in New York City over Thanksgiving weekend, security made her wait outside while the Girl Scouts and other parents watched a Christmas entertainment show. Radio City Music Hall owner MSG Entertainment used facial recognition to identify Conlon as a partner of Davis, Saperstein & Solomon, a New Jersey law firm leading a personal injury case against a restaurant owned by MSG.

Conlon is not involved in the lawsuit—she does not practice law in New York-but MSG Entertainment has banned anyone associated with the firm from attending events at its property. The music hall security called her on speakerphone as soon as she passed through the metal detector. Amazingly, the hall staff knew Conlon’s name and occupation before she could introduce herself.

The company claims to have repeatedly notified all of Davis’ lawyers about its rules, but the firm’s partner called the policy collective punishment. Other firms have previously sued MSG Entertainment over this practice, and Conlon believed Radio City Music Hall would allow her to participate because of a judge’s ruling in one of these recent cases.

Davis is using the incident to challenge the company’s state liquor license, which requires it to admit members of the public, excluding safety risks. Although facial recognition is mostly advertised to identify potential security threats, Conlon said it poses no danger.

This year, several other groups have faced legal and other obstacles regarding facial recognition. In February, the IRS dropped facial recognition to appease privacy advocates. Facebook began paying Illinois residents in May because of a 2015 lawsuit alleging that the company stored scans of users’ faces without permission. Around the same time, the UK Information Commissioner’s Office fined Clearview millions and ordered it to clean up its facial recognition database after it collected biometric data of UK citizens without notifying them properly.