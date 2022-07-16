MADiSON: how to solve a puzzle with four colored candles

Moving through the story in MADiSON, Luca will get to a room with pointers for 1951, 1987 and 2022, and they can be used to travel through time between epochs to solve a puzzle with colored candles. In this puzzle there are four candles that need to be placed at the end of the mazes depending on their color. In addition, each candle has a certain picture under which they should be placed, and it will appear only in 1951 or 1987.

Before placing candles, players will need to find all four by searching for different eras. A yellow candle is located at the entrance to the time travel room on the wreckage next to the fallen 2022 sign in MADiSON. Inside the time travel room, a blue candle can be taken from a bench under the sign of 1951. The red candle is in the 1987 version of the church. Entering the church, Luke can walk straight and climb the stairs leading to the bells. The red candle is on the ground near the bells.

The green candle can be collected in the 1951 church, but first you need to find and place three other candles in the mazes. In the last location with candles in the game, Luke will need to listen to a woman in the confessional. After her confession is completed, a green candle will float between the benches, but it will also spawn the ghost of the woman’s husband, Hans Goring. From now on, he will attack Luka in a circle whenever he is in 1951, and the players will have only one or two minutes before the attack begins. Hans appears and disappears several times before knocking out Luka in MADiSON. If the players are knocked out, they will start the game outside of the time travel room. The green candle can be collected after everything else is done to avoid the ghost for as long as possible.

Where to place each colored candle in MADiSON

In the churches of 1951 and 1987 there are four color labyrinths with paintings at the end. There is only one correct place to place each candle, although they all have two possible mazes. The only way to find out which one is correct is to go to the end of the maze and see if the right picture is there. To determine the correct picture, Luka needs to photograph the paintings that are in the hall leading to the bell tower in 1951 and 1987.

The colors for each picture are the same, but the correct maze to solve this puzzle in MADiSON will differ depending on the passage. The yellow candle should be placed under the picture of the old man, the red candle — under the crucifixion, and the blue candle — under the picture of Mary. The candles will light up when they are in the right place. The plan of each maze can be seen by examining the back of the pamphlets scattered around the church. There will be two candles in each year, so after placing the first three, players should know where the green candle is going, without having to run and risk being knocked out by Hans.

Once the yellow, red and blue candles are placed, Luka can go back to 1951 and listen to the woman’s confession. Then you can assemble a green candle and quickly place it under the picture of angels. As soon as the fourth candle is placed under the correct picture for this solution of the MADiSON puzzle, the bells will ring, indicating that Luke should go to the bell tower. In 1987, Luke can pick up the key from the bell tower, which opens the confessional in 1951. A plaque with the inscription “Hans Goering: 1951” will be found. Luca can take the letter “i” from the plaque and place it on the sign in front of Madison Hale’s coffin in 1987. Luca can then take a picture of the coffin to move on to the next puzzle in MADiSON.