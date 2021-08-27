MADiSON: Fatal Frame-Inspired Game Gets Scary Trailer

MADiSON: Who is a fan of horror games like Fatal Frame, today (26), during the Future Game Show broadcast, the psychological horror game Madison got a new gameplay, check it out below:

The player will go through several dark environments, full of amazing things happening all the time, and will only have his camera to defend himself.

For those who are curious about the game, a demo is already available on the developer’s website, which you can access here.

MADiSON will hit consoles and PCs in 2021.