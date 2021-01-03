Madison confirmed her return for the show’s final season

Erin Pierce (Madison Thompson) went through a roller coaster of emotions after her performance in season three of Ozark. Recall that she is the daughter of the corrupt and scheming lawyer Helen Pierce (Janet McTeer).

In turn, Erin (Madison Thompson) had spent most of Ozark’s third season bonding with Byrde’s children, Jonah (Skylar Gaertner) and Charlotte (Sofia Hublitz). Thanks to the illegal acts of their parents on behalf of the Navarro Cartel occupying most of their newspapers, the teenagers were left to roam freely and entertain themselves.

Due to how exposed Erin was to a new way of life after her move from Chicago, she soon took on the role of a rebellious teenager, however it all quickly fell apart after an outburst from Wendy’s brother Ben (Tom Pelphrey). , who exposed the entire criminal enterprise to Helen’s unsuspecting daughter in a fit of anger.

The aftermath ultimately led to Ben’s heartbreaking death at the hands of hitman Nelson (Nelson Bonilla), but it also resulted in a devastated Erin (Madison Thompson) fleeing the Ozarks and returning to her father, presumably in Chicago.

For this reason, Helen faced bigger problems in the final moments of Ozark’s third season, and before she could try to fix things with her daughter, she was hit by a bullet in the back of the head again, courtesy of Nelson.

So, with Helen now out of the picture and with the cartel taking drastic measures to keep their operation a secret by killing Ben, uncertainty has continued to surround Erin’s future.

Apparently fans will get the answers they are looking for when the fourth season of Ozark arrives after a statement made by actress Madison Thompson on her Instagram page.

“Looking forward to what all of 2021 has in store, including more from @ozark.”

Let’s not forget that despite everything the evidence certainly supports the Ozark fan theory considering the drastic action the poster took to silence Ben, even though he was Wendy’s brother. Considering that Helen is no longer alive and Erin has incredibly sensitive knowledge about the poster, surely Omar wouldn’t hesitate to wipe her out.



