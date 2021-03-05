Made of Love: Cristin Milioti stars in HBO Max series Trailer

The new HBO Max comedy series, Made For Love, starring Cristin Melioti, known for her role in How I Met Your Mother, has just released its first trailer.

After the official premiere at that year’s SXSW festival, the production is expected to be made available on HBO Max in April. The trailer includes a peculiar cover of Beyoncé’s Crazy In Love by comedian Ray Roman, who is also in the cast of the series.

Check out the trailer.

In it, Milioti plays Hazel Green, a woman in her thirties who tries to escape a suffocating 10-year marriage to Byrin Gogol, played by Billy Magnussen, a billionaire controller who works in technology.

When the protagonist finds out that her husband has implanted a monitoring device in her brain, a chip with the name “Made for love”, in order to track her and gain access to her emotional data, she tries to regain her independence.

Through the chip, Byron can follow all of Hazel’s movements as she tries to escape to her desert hometown with the aim of finding refuge with her widowed father, Herbert, played by Ray Romano, and his synthetic partner, Diane.

Along with Milioti, Magnussen and Romano, the cast includes Dan Bakkedahl, Noma Dumezweni and Augusto Aguilera. In addition, the series features guest appearances by Caleb Foote, Kym Whitley, Nyasha Hatendi, Patti Harrison, Ione Skye, Jon Daly, Matty Cardarople, Mel Rodriguez and Sarunas Jackson.

Christina Lee, creator of Search Party and Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp, will be the showrunner, while S.J. Clarkson, who worked on Succession, will be one of the production directors.

Made For Love debuts in April, on HBO Max. Be sure to check it out!