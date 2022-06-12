Made in the Abyss: What is the Curse of the Abyss

If you want to create a great fantasy story, whether it’s a novel, a movie, or an anime, you need to do a few things right. The first is obviously an interesting story, the second is plausible characters, and the third is world building. Yes, the world in which you unfold your story is incredibly important. After all, every great fantasy story has a world as iconic as, for example, the magical world of Harry Potter or the dark world of the Lord of the Rings.

However, when it comes to anime, “Made in the Abyss” has one of the most exciting and at the same time terrifying worlds from most fantasy anime of recent years. And the only thing that makes this anime so wonderful, as well as the main topic for discussion of the entire series, is nothing but the Abyss and its mysterious curse.

What is the Abyss?

Before we go any further, let’s start with the Abyss itself. The abyss is a massive pit with a diameter of about 1,000 meters and a depth of at least 20,000 meters. There are six known layers in the Abyss, and each of them has its own special ecosystem with unique flora and fauna that are both fascinating and dangerous.

The Abyss is the home of a fallen ancient civilization that has bizarre and magical artifacts scattered throughout each level of the Abyss. The deeper the level, the more valuable the artifacts will be. That is why more and more people have decided to go deeper into the Abyss.

In fact, one of the main driving economic forces of Horta, a city located on the edge of the abyss, sells valuable artifacts to the outside world. People who risk their lives to descend into the abyss are called Seekers, and the level of the Abyss into which they are allowed to plunge is determined depending on the color of the whistle on their neck.

What is the curse of the abyss?

As mentioned above, the main reason why most seekers dive into the deeper layers of the abyss is the search for valuable artifacts. And as long as they follow the proper guidance, the descent is not really a difficult task. This climb will kill you.

The abyss is surrounded by an invisible force field that can deliver sunlight and essential nutrients even to the deepest part of the abyss. However, it is this force field that is responsible for the curse of the abyss. Because whenever people try to climb into the abyss, this force field inevitably envelops their body like a thin sheet of cloth, and causes the manifestation of the curse of the abyss on the body. Here are the kinds of curses that an explorer can expect from each layer of the abyss:

1st layer: the edge of the abyss. This layer extended about 1,350 meters underground, and the curse for this layer is a simple slight dizziness and nausea. 2nd layer: The Forest of Temptations. This layer goes about 2,600 meters deep, and the curses here are headache, severe nausea, and numbness of the limbs. 3rd layer: The Great Rift. This massive rock fault continues to a depth of 7000 meters, and the curses are dizziness and visual and auditory hallucinations. 4th layer: Giant Cups. This is one of the largest layers of the Abyss, the depth of which reaches 12,000 meters from the surface. Curses — severe pain throughout the body, severe nausea, external and internal bleeding. 5th layer: Sea of corpses. Despite the fact that he descended only 13,000 meters, this layer is still quite capable of killing any researcher with curses such as complete sensory deprivation, complete confusion and an increased tendency to self-harm. 6th layer: The capital of the Unreturned. This layer goes about 15,500 meters from the surface with a destructive curse of complete destruction of humanity or certain death.

Is it possible to safely climb into the abyss?

Short answer: yes, it is possible. Long answer: it depends on which levels you start from. If all the seeker wants is to rise from the second layer to the surface of the abyss, then he will simply feel the curse of the first and second layers, and this, in fact, is just a headache and nausea. Even climbing out of the third layer shouldn’t pose such a big problem for their body.

However, if the seeker wants to rise from the depths of the fifth layer, then the word “security” is not quite suitable for this. Of course, they are unlikely to die after rising from this level, but, as mentioned above, they will experience the full brunt of the deadly curses of these deeper levels. Most likely, they will still be alive when they reach the top, but they will need extensive medical care immediately.

As for the sixth layer, after you enter the sixth layer, there will be no way back.