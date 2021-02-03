Made history by nominating three female directors

Despite the small number of films released, the first ceremony that will reward the 2020 film production has already made history. This Wednesday (03) the Foreign Press Association in Hollywood presented the nominees to the Golden Globe 2021. And the main highlight was in the category of Best Direction.

After excluding women from the category for the past six years – prompting Natalie Portman’s criticism in 2018 – the voting body behind the annual award nominated three women. Chloe Zhao for Nomadland, Emerald Fennell for Promising Young Woman and Regina King for One Night in Miami …. They will be competing for the award with David Fincher for Mank and Aaron Sorkin for The 7 in Chicago.

It is the first time in history that more than one woman has been nominated for Best Direction at the Golden Globe. Before this year, only five directors have been nominated since the first ceremony was held in 1944. They are Barbra Streisand (in 1984 for Yentl and in 1991 for O Príncipe das Marés), Jane Campion (in 1994 for O Piano), Sofia Coppola (in 2004 for Encounters and Mismatches), Kathryn Bigelow (in 2010 for War on Terror and 2013 for The Darkest Hour), and Ava DuVernay (in 2015 for Selma: A Struggle for Equality).

In addition, this edition also features the first woman of Asian descent to be nominated for her work as a director. Zhao can receive the award for his praised feature starring Frances McDormand. King is the second black woman to be nominated (the first was Ava DuVernay).

The Golden Globes ceremony takes place on February 28.