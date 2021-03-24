Made for Love: Watch the trailer for the HBO Max series

Recently, streaming HBO Max released a trailer for its new comedy and science fiction series. This is Made for Love, which stars Cristin Milioti (How I Met Your Mother).

With several interesting nuances and captivating characters, the production will be launched on April 1 for all subscribers – the platform is not yet available in Brazil.

In the plot, Cristin Milioti plays Hazel Green, a woman who, on a given day, discovers that she has spent the ten years of her marriage being constantly monitored by her husband, billionaire Byron Gogol (Billy Magnussen).

With a technological device implanted in her mind, she was controlled and tracked in several ways. The scripts for the eight episodes were developed by Christina Lee, based on the novel of the same name by Alissa Nutting.

The original writer, Dean Bakopoulos, husband of Alissa, and Patrick Somerville are also part of the creative team, also integrating the executive production team.

Check out the full trailer:

Learn more about Made for Love, HBO Max’s new comedy and science fiction series

From the images released so far, apparently, the new series will become attached in a very interesting satirical tone. The production cast also features Augusto Aguilera, Noma Dumezweni, Ray Romano, Caleb Foote and Dutch Johnson.

Throughout the episodes, distributed in blocks during the weekly screening, the audience will see Hazel running away from all the technological mechanisms created by her ex-husband to control her. In this way, the series promises to bring some very propitious discussions in the current times about trust and also possessiveness.

That way, we can only wait for the launch of the 1st season. Made for Love debuts on HBO Max on April 1, 2021.