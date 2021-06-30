Made for Love: HBO Max Renews Series For Season 2

Made for Love: Recently, the newcomer streaming to Brazil, HBO Max, renewed the series Made for Love for a 2nd season. The science fiction, investigation and romantic comedy production, which stars Cristin Milioti, Billy Magnussen and Ray Romano, released its 1st season in April of this year.

The episodes are based on Alissa Nutting’s novel of the same name and executive produced by Christina Lee. In the plot, Hazel discovers the reasons for her marriage to be increasingly turbulent. Her multimillionaire husband would have implanted a love chip in her brain.

This monitoring device would be able to control her every movement, in addition to collecting her emotional data, which would indicate what she might or might not feel over time. It is from this point that the character decides to flee in search of regaining her independence.

For season 2, the expectation is that a good part of the cast will return to play their characters once again.

The production team of Patrick Somerville, Dean Bakopoulos, Liza Chasin and SJ Clarkson are also expected to return. According to the information released, Alissa Nutting will join Christina Lee as showrunner in the next batch of episodes.

Made for Love: Learn more about the HBO Max series

Suzanna Makkos, executive responsible for HBO Max’s original adult comedy and animation content, shared in an official statement her excitement about the series’ renewal. “Made for Love is funny, dark and totally unique,” ​​she said.

“We are thrilled to be joining this dream team of talented producers and incredible cast once again to tell the next chapter of this exciting story,” she concluded.

In a joint statement, Lee and Nutting also took the opportunity to talk to fans about their feelings about the possibility of a new season. “We are very happy to have the chance to work with our cast and crew again,” they published.

So be sure to check it out! Stay tuned for news related to this fun series that could be released in 2022.