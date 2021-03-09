Made Changes In Binance Support Team

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao announced that major changes will be made to the support team. Mentioning the inefficiency of ZenDesk, Zhao introduced the innovations to be made in the next 2 months.

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has announced that they will double their support team due to the high increase in the number of users. Accordingly, it will no longer be necessary to wait in line to contact the support team.

Notification for replies

The support team will send a mobile notification or email to users whose questions are answered. Users who respond to this notification within 24 hours will take priority over other users in the queue.

The Binance CEO said that the user’s conversation with the support team will now be collected in a single chat window.

Some problems will be solved by artificial intelligence

Users waiting for a response from the support team will be able to communicate with an artificial intelligence bot, as in many other online channels. According to Changpeng Zhao, this bot will be able to solve problems such as “balance synchronization” even though it does not have complex problems.

Explaining why the stock market switched to a new system, Zhao said that they could not get enough “yield” from ZenDesk.

How does ZenDesk work?

In Binance ZenDesk, first of all a title related to the problem must be selected, then the relevant form must be completed and sent completely. In form; problem detail, description, e-mail address, telephone number, additional document, etc. information is requested. After the completely filled form is submitted, users are provided with a return.