Made A Lot Of Money Recently: What Is CHZ Coin?

The Chiliz coin, launched by Socios.com to be used in the sports and entertainment world, attracted great attention in a short time. What is CHZ Coin?

Chiliz was soon adopted by investors as the token of the sports and entertainment world. Underlying the rapid appreciation of this sporty coin may be its partnership with leading sports clubs such as Galatasaray, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, Barcelona and UFC. But not only sports club fans are the only reason why CHZ is making a name for itself so quickly. Chili; While it is listed on leading cryptocurrency exchanges such as Bitfinex, Binance, BitMEX and Paribu, it has also established its own exchange. Thus, it has reached more investors. The total value of CHZ on the market now is $ 18.4 million and is trading at $ 0.02 at the time of writing.

Agreement with VISA

Sports and entertainment platform Socios.com is trying to unite investors interested in the world of sports and entertainment by collecting special tokens for your fans of sports clubs and rewarding them through surveys. For this, the platform, which recently agreed with VISA, will launch the “more than one fan” card.

With more than a fan VISA card, CHZ investors will be able to do whatever they do with traditional payment methods. With this card, they will be able to deposit euros or British pounds into their wallet and make payments. The Socios.com VISA card is planned to be available first in 26 European countries.

When CHZ users have this card, they will be able to load money in EUR or GBP and make all their purchases with a “More than one fan VISA” card. The points collected by the cardholder, who will earn points from each purchase, will be processed as fan tokens. They will be able to shop from the stores of sports clubs with their accumulated fan tokens. In addition, users will be able to benefit from special discounts and advantages of the clubs they are fans of with their cards. However, it is also planned that cardholders will use their cards as match tickets to enter the matches.

What is Chiliz?

Although Chiliz is known as the official cryptocurrency of the Socios.com platform, it is a cryptocurrency used in many platforms in the sports and entertainment world. CHZ coin, born based on Ethereum, was launched in 2018. Having collaborated with big teams such as Galatasaray, Barcelona, ​​UFC, and Juventus, CHZ quickly made a name for itself to all its fans around the world. Nowadays, we can say that it aims to reach more investors with the advantageous debit card that will be issued exclusively for the fans in the VISA partnership.



