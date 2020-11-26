Maddy Burciaga: her secret remedy against the blues!

The beautiful Maddy Burciaga gave advice to her subscribers this morning! Beautiful words with which she gives her remedy to be well!

Maddy Burciaga told a story this morning about her life! She gave her remedy to be okay with pretty, very motivating words!

In recent months, the beautiful blonde has been living her best life! Indeed, she landed in Dubai and she intends to stay there!

When she arrived, she was not alone for very long… Yes! Maddy Burciaga has found love!

A stroke of fate since it is Benji Samat whom she already knew! The lovers have therefore formalized their relationship quite quickly!

At the same time, everyone knew more or less that they were together … Never one without the other as a story!

Maddy Burciaga has therefore found other people in Dubai that she has met on an adventure! Indeed, following her sweetheart in the evening, she found Jessica, Thibault or even Stéphanie! Very cool !

In short, the beautiful blonde is never alone! A real joy !

MADDY BURCIAGA GIVES HER REMEDY FOR A COUGH!

This morning, the young woman gave advice to her subscribers against slack! So she recounted what her state of mind was before leaving for Dubai!

Thus, Maddy Burciaga explained that she had always wanted to go there, but she was afraid that she would miss her family and friends too much. In fact, he liked his life in Paris quite a bit!

However, a pile of things made him want to go on an adventure and attempt this dream of going abroad. So Benji Samat’s sweetheart took the plane to Dubai!

Maddy Burciaga told her story with great joy and pride. Indeed, the latter said that she did not know what to expect, but that in the end it was the best decision of her life!

In short, beauty’s remedy against slack is to go for it and change your everyday life! Thanks Maddy!



