Maddy Burciaga and Benjamin Samat are booming!

Maddy Burciaga and Benjamin Samat amused their fans. On the Web, the lovebirds have immortalized themselves with an astonishing hairstyle!

It’s crazy love between Maddy Burciaga and Benjamin Samat. A few hours ago, the two stars immortalized their last hairstyle session on the Web. You will see, the images are worth the detour.

To date, Maddy Burciaga is one of the most popular influencers around. With 2.4 million subscribers, the pretty blonde can boast of having a large community. Class!

And her fans are always on the lookout when she posts something. Last I heard, all is well for her in Dubai.

For several weeks now, Maddy Burciaga has been in heaven. And for good reason: she spins the perfect love with Benjamin Samat.

Inseparable, they like to share their happiness with their subscribers. And a few hours ago, the couple amused their fans after this intriguing video.

Facing the camera, the influencer has obviously decided to curl up. A shared time, so she called on a guinea pig… that you know well. The proof in pictures !

MADDY BURCIAGA: BENJAMIN SAMAT STEALS HIM!

As you can see, Maddy Burciaga therefore asked her sweetheart to try out a brand new hairstyle with her. But according to the images, Benjamin Samat was not really won over by his astonishing cut.

Hilarious, the influencer could not help but immortalize her reaction to the delight of their followers. No doubt this sequence must have amused their community.

In any case, their happiness is a pleasure to see! And in front of the camera, Maddy Burciaga and Benjamin Samat love to tease each other. Very complicit, their bickering amuse Internet users.

Inseparable, the couple also enjoy doing multiple activities together. Like sports sessions, without forgetting the unforgettable moments behind the stove.

Star couple of social networks and reality TV, the two stars obviously found each other well! To be continued…



