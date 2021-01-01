Maddy Burciaga and Benjamin are having New Year’s Eve!

On her Instagram account, Maddy Burciaga shared photos where she unveiled her romantic New Year in Dubai with Benjamin Samat!

This year, Maddy Burciaga and Benjamin Samat have decided to get together. It seemed like the two fell in love with each other. If they’ve also been together in 2020, they are starting 2021 together.

This Thursday, December 31, Maddy Burciaga shared two new photos on her Instagram account. She unveiled her very romantic evening with Benjamin on a boat in Dubai. The pretty blonde opted for a sequined jumpsuit.

For his part, Benjamin Samat appeared with a white shirt and blue suit pants. In their second photo, they struck a kiss pose in front of the fireworks. They made their fans dream.

In the caption of her Instagram photos, the young woman also wrote: “2020 -> 2021. Happy New Year to All, full of Beautiful things for this new year. I love you, my Love, my other half Benjamin Samat “.

MADDY BURCIAGA AND BENJAMIN SAMAT MAKE A NICE DECLARATION OF LOVE

Maddy Burciaga has collected more than 282,000 likes in just a few hours from her fans with her pictures. In the comments, the latter did not hesitate to compliment the two lovebirds.

It must be said that the young woman and her darling also appeared really very accomplices on the social network. A lot of love also emerged from these Instagram photos. The handsome brunette seems to have found the woman of his life.

Below the photos, fans also wrote, “I was expecting this from your photos. “,” Ohh the beautiful kids. »But also» «A prince and a princess. Thank you for this beautiful photo. And your beautiful smiles for the end of the year “.

Benjamin Samat also left an adorable message under the photos of the reality TV candidate. He also wrote to Maddy Burciaga: “My love”. A nice touch that did not fail to melt its subscribers!



