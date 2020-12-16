Maddie’s Pregnancy Revealed At First Glance

Season 4 of 9-1-1 is set for its next premiere, so Maddie’s pregnancy for the new installment has been revealed at a first glance.

The recent sneak peek that was released of Season 4 of 9-1-1 shows Gregory Harrison and Dee Wallace, who will be the guest stars as Buck and Maddie’s parents in the new installment.

The role of both will be the concern for their children, but, from what is shown, they have every right to be. This is because Maddie seems to be afraid of her pregnancy.

Recall that Maddie found out about her pregnancy in the final episodes of the third season of 9-1-1, so now she is seen telling the father of her child, Chimney the following:

“I think I’m scared.”

But, another of the things left unfinished from the previous season was the discussion of Athena’s daughter with Maddie at the party, so many are wondering what will happen for season 4.

The recent video also sees Bobby expressing his own concerns about Athena as she returns to the field after her near-death experience last season.

Another surprise expected for the new season is the new woman who will be introduced to Buck, as well as a secret from his childhood.

9-1-1 will be back with its season 4 on January 18, 2020, on Fox television.



