Maddie Bram from Cheer hospitalized after being hit by a moving car: “Blessed to be alive”

A sense of blessing. Support star Maddie Bram shared with fans the news that she was hit by a car and sent to the hospital.

“Today I feel especially happy. Blessed to be alive and blessed to be surrounded by people who bring me nothing but happiness and comfort,” the Netflix personality wrote on Instagram on Thursday, June 23, sharing a picture from her hospital bed in Missouri. “Two days ago, Angel, James, Jay and I were crossing the street at a pedestrian crossing, where a car turned and drove into me at a speed of 20-30 miles per hour. Fortunately, I only have bruises and cuts on my body.”

The competing cheerleader thanked her “best friends” for “being by my side and making sure I was safe” after the incident. “Thank you @cheertouofficial for the help in the hospital, as well as for the help of the orthopedic surgeon to make sure that everything is fine with me to continue doing what I love,” she added, noting that she will continue to try to work “to the best of her abilities.” my abilities” during sports presentations.

“I am so incredibly grateful that I am still alive and have the opportunity to do what I love,” Bram concluded. “Thank you, @deidraa_lizette, for being a ROCKSTAR and coming so quickly while I’m recovering. I love you all! Thank you❤️”.

Navarro College cheerleading coach Monica Aldama expressed her love for her star athlete, writing in the comments: “I’m so grateful that things didn’t get worse! ❤️❤️❤️ I love you!”

Teammates Ladarius Marshall and Mackenzie Sherburn also wished Bram a speedy recovery. “I’m praying for you, darling, get well soon!” Marshall wrote, and Sherburn commented: “So glad you’re okay, love ❤️❤️❤️❤️”.

Broome debuted on Netflix in the second season of the series Cheer, which appeared on the streaming platform in January. The breakout star was at the center of the team’s difficult routine, but struggled as Navarro prepared for the NCAA Championship in Dayton, Florida.

“The thing is, when they first started filming, I didn’t realize how much I was going to be filmed,” she told TV Guide before the Season 2 premiere. “It wasn’t necessarily a bad thing. It was definitely something exciting. They wanted me to tell my story, and I was going to tell my story. … That was my goal when creating the entire series. If they really wanted me to show my true self, I was going to show them my true self.

The show’s sophomore season featured intense competition between Navarro and Trinity Valley Community College, both of which are located in Texas. When asked if she felt people were “rooting against” her team after their big winning streak, Broome said she didn’t pay attention to the haters.

“At the end of the day, it’s these people who make you better, they don’t want you to succeed. You want to succeed a lot more [because of them],” she told the publication. “If we sit here and focus on people who don’t want us to succeed, and we are like: “Why don’t they like us? Why don’t they want us to win?” Then it just destroys us. If you don’t want me to succeed, watch me. That’s the mindset we’ve been trying to create.”