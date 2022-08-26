Madden NFL 23: 10 Ultimate Team Tips for Beginners

In Madden NFL 23, it’s very easy to make mistakes when it comes to the Ultimate Team. For every person who has achieved success, there are tens of thousands of those who will go broke and get stuck in the middle of the pack. Few games require as many warnings as Madden Ultimate Team should have.

But does this mean that this regime should be abandoned forever? Not at all. There are ways for beginners to enjoy creating a solid squad that takes on challenges. In the Ultimate Team Madden NFL 23 mode, there is a treat in which players will not take out a second mortgage.

10 Don’t pay for anything

This is a beginner’s guide, so it’s safe to give advice: never spend real money on this mode. From an ethical point of view, this encourages the company to continue predatory behavior. This has led to an annual lazy product for a franchise that is mired in a complete lack of innovation.

From a practical point of view, thousands of dollars will be required to ensure maximum security in the game, and the resulting card will become obsolete within a few months. Newcomers will find that their win-loss ratio will not change. The only players who should spend money are professionals who earn it in professional tournaments. Everyone else, resist the urge.

9 Log in daily

Rewards accumulate over time. Logging in for a set here or a card may never bring the best defender on the field, but when sold or added to the collection, the totality of these cards can really give elite talent.

Logging in from time to time will lead to stagnation in the team. This may be good for some players, but those who want to satisfy the thirst for the next update must be consistent. Updates won’t happen every day, but every day is another step towards the next best map.

8 Start with single goals

Although the chatter around Ultimate Team will be based on multiplayer matches, beginners should start (and possibly finish) with single challenges. Completing tasks takes players with their starting players and gradually improves the whole team.

This is something like a tutorial with real bonuses. Entering matches without completing these single challenges means simply asking to lose. Perhaps gamers who like a challenge could find some value in this, but there is little reasonable justification for such a step.

7. Experience new playbooks

Despite the fact that there are strong opinions about which scenarios are the best and which are the worst, in fact it all depends on personal taste and team consistency, which are so different that it is impossible to give specific advice. Trial and error is the best way to figure out what works best.

Those who have incredible midfielders will find that it is best to have two ILBs and two OLBs on the field at once, so, for example, more of these games work well. Keep track of the average footage per game and focus on collections with such ideas.

6 Use the “Create the best composition” button

Before you really dive into the maps and figure out which ones are better, new players have a very easy-to-use tool. Even professional players will use this “Create a Better Squad” button and make adjustments from there.

Entering the game without the best linebackers is a very annoying and easily correctable mistake. After you get the best overall view in each location, it may still take some tweaking, but it’s an effective way to put together a great team to solve each task.

5 Switching a player out of position

Here is a strategy that allows new players to field a team that can compete with professionals. Click on each position and see if there is someone who can do it better. Especially when players have some fantastic offensive linemen, they can change defenders and tackles quite easily.

If players plan to block only with tight ends, add a few linemen there. Or, if their narrow ends will mostly receive, replace them with wide receivers. The lower right corner tells the players whether the new card is better or worse than the current player, and can be a useful indicator.

4. Go beyond OVR

OVR measures a player’s talents in many things. Click on the Kick Returner and see all the different metrics that are used to measure this player: player coverage, zone coverage, catching in traffic, passing the route, etc. But how many of them are actually needed by the player returning the kick?

In fact, it’s mostly just speed and running. Don’t be afraid to take one of the best long-range receivers, who can be a standard strike responder, and replace him with an elite runningback. OVR can be useful, but it can also be misleading.

3 Keep the “Mission” tab completed

Missions provide useful maps and improvements. The tab conveniently organizes everything that can be reasonably accomplished, and gamers should do their best to complete this checklist as quickly as possible. Some goals disappear weekly.