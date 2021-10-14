Madden NFL 22: EA Removes A Coach For His Homophobic

Madden NFL 22: Las Vegas Riders coach Jon Gruden has resigned from his position and has apologized for emails sent between 2011 and 2018. Jon Gruden disappears from Madden NFL 22. He does so after EA Sports has taken action on the matter, as numerous homophobic, misogynistic and racist emails recently came to light, which he sent between 2011 and 2018. The Las coach Vegas Raiders has announced his resignation and has apologized to the players, team staff and fans, as published by Diario AS.

“EA Sports is committed to taking action to maintain the culture of inclusion and equality. Given the circumstances related to the resignation of Jin Gruden, we have decided to remove him from Madden NFL 22. We will replace him with a generic modeling through an update in the coming weeks, “they report.

Insults and bad words against different people and groups

As revealed by The Wall Street Journal, Gruden insulted DeMaurice Smith, head of the league’s players union. He said of him that “he has lips the size of tires.” Other emails published by The New York Times reveal that he called NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell a “fag” when he wanted to reduce blows to the players’ heads. At the same time, he also criticized players who kneel when the United States anthem is played in protest of racism.