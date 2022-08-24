Madden 23: 9 Best Defensive Cards in Ultimate Team

The release of Madden 23 signals the imminent start of a new NFL season. Ultimate Team is a mode that is a significant part of Electronic Arts sports games, and it is most often played by both Madden and FIFA players. It provides players with a landscape in which they can create their dream list of their favorite players.

Offense often finds itself in the spotlight, as most NFL fans love to see touchdowns, but great defense often leads to a real record and success in the playoffs. Players who want to overwhelm opponents need to know and acquire the best defenders that the Ultimate Team mode in Madden 23 has to offer.

9 Aaron Donald, RE (88)

Aaron Donald still reigns supreme as the best football player in the entire NFL. If he retires tomorrow, he will already be a lock as a member of the Hall of Fame first ballot. His resume is incredible, especially when you consider that he mainly plays as an inside defender.

As expected, he played a key role in the Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl last season, culminating in the 99th number lifting the Lombardi Trophy. The 88 total card in Ultimate Team Madden 23 may seem a little disrespectful to a player of Donald’s caliber, but that doesn’t mean he won’t see a lot of other cards that hit the mode during the season, which all land in the 90s.

8 T.J. Watt, LOLB (88)

T.J. Watt is the current SEC title holder, as he led the league in quarterback selection statistics at the end of the 2021 NFL season. As a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ defensive unit, pass rushers are expected to bring the heat, and Watt managed to do just that.

In just five seasons, he’s already sitting on 72 career sacks, and he still has a lot of work ahead of him. Fans of the Steelers and Watt family can appreciate his abilities with his 88 total Core Elite program card. At the moment, this card is one of the best pass-rusher cards in the entire Ultimate Team in Madden 23.

7 Leighton Vander Ash, MLB (89)

Leighton Vander Ash had a strange career, which was mostly hampered by injuries. After making it to the Pro Bowl as a rookie in 2018, he didn’t have the same type of season and hasn’t scored even 80 combined tackles in a season since.

Many of his problems are probably related to the concerns that have arisen related to neck injuries. It’s unclear if he’ll ever live up to the expectations of what he unveiled in 2018, but in any case, Dallas Cowboys fans can make their fantasies come true with his Ultimate Team 89 card in Madden 23.

6 Carlton Davis III, CB (89)

The Team Affinity program rewards players with a high total card of a particular team. When it comes to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a talented team, there are plenty of ideas about who might be on the map. It turned out that the subject turned out to be a dark horse candidate: fullback Carlton Davis III.

When he plays right, Davis manages to demonstrate the confidence and results of the best defender in the league, but his lack of consistency and playing at a high level complicate the situation. In any case, the 89 defender’s total card in Ultimate Team can mean the difference between turning off the best receivers in Madden 23 and getting points left and right.

5 L’jarius Sneed, CZ (89)

When NFL fans think of the current Kansas City Chiefs quarterbacks, the first names that come to mind are Chris Jones or Justin Reed. Who would have thought that their highest-rated player card at the launch of Madden 23 would be the 89th version of defender L’jarius Snead?

The two-year-old showed flashes, but it’s hard to understand why he of all people became the hero of the Headliners program. Those who have 260,000 coins burning a hole in their pocket can spend them on this card if they want to support their secondary role in the Ultimate Team.

4 Mika Hyde, PS (89)

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills offense make all the headlines, but people forget how good the team’s defense is. Half of arguably the league’s best security duo is named Micah Hyde, and he’s a dangerous man in the background.

Due to the fact that the offense scored a lot of points, Hyde can wander around and take advantage of desperate teams forced to pass. The Team Affinity Program map for the Bills is a 89-person community map dedicated to Hyde, and is one of the few examples of how these Buffalo safeties get the recognition they deserve.

3 Harold Landry, ROLB (89)

The Tennessee Titans have built a successful brand of football focused on managing Derrick Henry on defense until they decide to give up. While their defense lacks consistent dominance, it is still home to some of the NFL’s elite talent. Harold Landry III is the Titans’ best pass rusher and has established himself as a defensive star.