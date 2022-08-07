Madame Web Set Video Shows the Action scene on the Bridge in the Spider-Man spin-off

New photos and videos from the Madame Web set show a dramatic rescue scene. “Madame Web” is a long—awaited part of the Sony Spider-Man (SSU) universe, directed by S.J. Clarkson from a script by Burke Sharpless and Matt Sazama. “50 Shades of Grey” actress Dakota Johnson plays the main character, and previous photos show that her character is probably Julia Carpenter, a protégé of the original Madame Web, Cassandra Webb. Other actors in Madame Web include Sidney Sweeney, Celeste O’Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahar Rahim, Emma Roberts, Mike Epps, Adam Scott and Zosia Mamet.

Now new photos and videos from the set tease a tense action scene in Madame Web. They show Johnson and Scott, working as paramedics of the New York City Fire Department (FDNY), who rush to rescue victims of a car crash on a destroyed bridge.

If Johnson is playing Julia Carpenter, then some changes seem to have been made to Madame Web’s backstory. In the comics, Julia was an operative for the Superhuman Activities Commission (CSA). But because her professions were so closely linked to the Avengers, Sony may have decided to give her a new job to separate the superheroine from the pillars of the KVM. The presence of Scott’s character in an FDNY uniform is also quite interesting, as it refutes earlier theories that he could have played Peter Parker in Madame Web. However, until the supply of images and clips stops, fans will continue to learn more about the film.