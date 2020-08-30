Mad Rat Dead sets release date on Nintendo Switch

The platform and rhythm title from Nippon Ichi Software (NIS) will arrive on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch consoles on October 30.

If we are passionate about the platform genre and letting ourselves be carried away by the rhythm of a soundtrack that marks the advancement of our movements, Mad Rat Dead can be our game. From NIS (Nippon Ichi Software), developers of the work, they describe it as similar to the successful Crypt of the Necrodancer and its subsequent sequel set in the universe of The Legend of Zelda: Cadence of Hyrule. Below we explain everything you need to know about this new proposal, which will arrive this year 2020 (specifically on October 30) to PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch consoles.

Move to the beat of Mad Rat Dead

Mad Rat Dead is a single player platformer and rhythm title that will come at a reduced price of $ 39.99 (how much it will translate into euros is yet to be determined). As we have mentioned before, we will have to help the protagonist to advance through different levels while we follow the rhythm of the music that accompanies us in the background. Thus, each time we key a touch with the specific musical tone, we can perform various movements such as jumps, dashes and attacks. We will also have a rewind button to be able to repeat any play and thus fine-tune our progression through the different screens.

The title has an attractive and distinctive cartoon visual style that mixes its punk essence with features and varied platforms that will change as we advance in the adventure, in 2D. As for the level of challenge that we will have ahead: it will depend entirely on our personal preferences, since we can select both a slower and more affordable pace for all types of players and a series of frenetic tracks that only the most skilled players will be able to follow.



