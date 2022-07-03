Mad Max May Have Already Revealed Hemsworth’s Fate in the Furiosa Prequel

Despite the fact that the release of the prequel “Mad Max: Fury Road”, Furiosa, is still two years away, the fate of Chris Hemsworth’s character may have already been revealed. So far, little is known about the Furiosa production, except for the recently released official synopsis. However, despite this, the casting of Chris Hemsworth and, consequently, the ultimate fate of his character, can be found out based on the discovered contextual clues.

The official synopsis of Furiosa is currently being filmed in Australia. The action takes place many years before she met “Mad” Max Rokatansky, and shows that the young Furiosa (Anya Taylor-Joy, who replaced Charlize Theron from “Mad Max: Fury Road”) She will be drawn into a war between two tyrants: the Immortal Joe. and Commander Dementus. Several other actors have also been announced for the prequel. Tom Burke, who was recently seen as Orson Welles in David Fincher’s film “Monk”, and the God of Thunder Chris Hemsworth himself will play in the film along with Taylor-Joy. However, the characters they are going to play have not yet been officially announced.

Although it is still unknown who exactly he will play, it is reasonable to assume that a star like Chris Hemsworth will play an important role — even the main villain of the film. Given Tom Burke’s resemblance to the young Immortal Joe (the late Hugh Kiyas-Byrne in Mad Max: Fury Road), it’s no surprise that the English actor is playing a younger version of the Citadel dictator. Thus, Hemsworth remains the other villain mentioned in the synopsis: Dementus. However, if he’s playing Dementus, there’s a catch. The problem with the fact that Dementus is the main villain in “Furiosa” is that his fate has already been revealed in the story of “Mad Max”.

Dementus is a character mentioned in the Mad Max video game released by Avalanche Studios in 2015. Before the events of the game, Dementus was a biker warlord who captured Gastown. He then attempted to lay siege to Immortal Joe’s Citadel, where he was killed by one of Immortal Joe’s sons, Scrotus Scabrous. Since these events took place long before the video game and Mad Max: Fury Road, but given their similarity to Furiosa’s synopsis, it’s safe to say that Chris Hemsworth’s character, if he really plays Dementus, will die.

However, the Mad Max movies have a confusing timeline where the canon between the films has been changed. Thus, even if the events of the Mad Max video game are ignored, it is also logical to assume that Dementus loses his war with the Immortal Joe and dies in Furiosis to be canonical with the Road of Rage. The immortal Joe is apparently alive at the beginning of Mad Max: Fury Road and still rules the Citadel with an iron hand. On the other hand, Dementus is nowhere to be seen and he is not mentioned at all in the film. However, the details of exactly how Dementus will die in Furiosis remain to be seen.