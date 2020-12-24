Mad Max: Furiosa: Release date announced?

The Mad Max: Fury Road prequel finally gets its release date, but you’ll have to be patient before discovering the film worn by Anya Taylor-Joy (The Lady’s Game) and Chris Hemsworth (Thor)!

As you know, Chris Hemsworth and Anya Taylor-Joy will be following in Charlize Theron’s footsteps in Mad Max Furiosa. George Miller’s upcoming feature film is considered a prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road, and while little information is given about the project, the Warner Bros. just unveiled the most important: its release date! Furiosa will be released on June 23, 2023, in theaters and streaming on HBO Max, 8 years after Mad Max: Fury Road. As you know, Warner recently announced that it also wanted to draw fans’ attention to online broadcasting, choosing to unveil all of its films on both media.

While fans are certainly eager to check out the Mad Max prequel, filming could not begin until 2022 given the distant release date. The choice of Chris Hemsworth and Anya Taylor-Joy in the lead roles is good, especially after the huge success of Game of the Lady on Netflix, becoming one of the most popular series on the platform. It remains to be seen what George Miller intends to cook up for us for the story of Furiosa, but as Zoë Kravitz once said, “if there is one thing to remember from the film Fury Road, it is to shut it down and to trust George Miller “. At least that has the merit of being clear.



