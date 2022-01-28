Macro Investment Strategist Evaluates Collapse Scenario

In a recent interview, macro investment strategist Lyn Alden evaluated the current situation in Bitcoin and shared her thoughts on the direction of the cryptocurrency market.

Macro Strategist Evaluates Current Situation in BTC

Evaluating the depreciation in Bitcoin, the macro investment strategist touched upon the collapse scenarios that BTC could fall below the $20,000 price levels. Lyn Alden stated that the crypto money market has reached a certain maturity and, although it is possible, the possibility of extreme price fluctuations in Bitcoin is now very low.

The macro investment strategist, who stated that the current global-scale inflationary environment can trigger high-rate value increases in Bitcoin, added that the FED’s statements on monetary tightening policies may create a selling pressure in the crypto money market.

Latest Situation in Bitcoin

Bitcoin, which fell to the price levels of $ 35,500 with the statements from the FED, started to record upward price movements again in the early hours of the day. The leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin started trading at the price levels of $ 37,000 after these value increases. This increase in value in Bitcoin caused most altcoins to record low-rate bullish movements. In this context, Ethereum rose to $ 2,430 price levels after the value increases it experienced.

The local cryptocurrency SAND of The Sandbox, one of the most prominent Metaverse projects recently, recorded an average of 15% increase in value and started to be traded at $2.47 price levels.

The information contained in this article does not constitute investment advice. Investors should know that cryptocurrencies carry risks due to their high volatility and should perform their transactions in line with their own research.