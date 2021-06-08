MacOS Monterey, News of The New Operating System for Mac

MacOS Monterey: Apple today had its first day of its developer fair: WWDC 21. This was its moment to show the world its advances in software, where today it had a lot to tell its fans. And it is that among the many announcements today we have to talk about the arrival of one of the versions of its many operating systems, which, in this case, is MacOS Monterey.

One keyboard and mouse for multiple devices

MacOS Monterey has been one of the last great novelties to arrive, but it is not the least interesting for that. We will start by counting the novelties of the operating system for computers of the bitten apple. The first stop is Universal Control, which could be defined with the mythical phrase of “one mouse to rule them all.” Lovers of productivity and an Apple ecosystem will have in their hands the possibility of combining several computers and tablets with each other.

During the conference it was seen that an iPad Pro, a MacBook and an iMac could be controlled with a single keyboard and a single mouse. The three devices are joined as one, sharing information with each other in addition to the input peripherals. The same happens with AirPlay for Mac, where you can send your content on the screen to your mobile phone to the computer.

Redesigning Safari

Already “the world’s fastest browser,” Safari now reimagines the browsing experience with a new tab layout that allows users to see more of the page while scrolling. A new tab bar takes the color of the web page and combines the tabs, toolbar and search field in a single compact design. Tab groups offer a new way to easily save and manage tabs, ideal for planning trips, shopping, or storing the tabs that users visit every day.

Tab groups also sync between Mac, iPhone, and iPad, so users can continue their project from anywhere and easily share tabs with friends and family.

Automate tasks

Shortcuts comes to the Mac to help users automate everyday tasks and achieve maximum productivity. Similar to the iPhone and iPad, Shortcuts on Mac allows users to quickly complete tasks with the applications they use the most. With an extensive gallery of pre-built actions designed exclusively for Mac, users can instantly share files, make animated GIFs, and more.

Advanced users who want to go further can use the Shortcut Editor on Mac to customize shortcuts to suit their workflows. Shortcuts are built into all macOS, including the menu bar, Finder, Spotlight, and even hands-free with Siri, making it easy to run shortcuts regardless of the application the user is in. Users can easily import existing Automator workflows into Shortcuts and get up and running right away.

Renewed Notes

New Notes features help users organize, collaborate, and create notes from anywhere. Quick Note is a new way for users to take notes in any application or website across the system, making it easy to capture thoughts and ideas wherever inspiration strikes. Users can also add links from an application to their Quick Note to create context, even on a website in Safari or an address in Maps.

As users work on projects in Notes with friends or colleagues, they can add mentions, view everyone’s edits in the new Activity View, and categorize their Notes with tags to find them quickly and easily in the new Tag Browser and Tag-based Smart Folders.

Focus

With Focus, Mac users can stay in the moment by automatically filtering notifications unrelated to their current activity. Users can signal their status so that others know when they are focused and unavailable. When a user has Focus activated on one device, it is automatically activated on the rest of their devices and can be customized based on her current activity, whether she is preparing a presentation or completing an assignment for school.